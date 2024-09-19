WESA/Campos Pulse Survey: Pittsburgh-area residents weigh in on voting, elections and community

90.5 WESA and Campos, a Pittsburgh-based market research firm, are partnering on a series of short opinion surveys of adults in the Pittsburgh region to better understand their opinions on a range of timely topics.

In this latest round of the WESA/Campos Pulse Survey, we explored Pittsburgh-area residents’ attitudes and intentions regarding the upcoming November election.

Key Findings:

Pittsburgh-area Democrats report being much more enthusiastic about voting in the upcoming November elections compared to how they felt 3 months ago.



73% of Democrats said they felt more enthusiastic now compared to three months ago, when President Joe Biden was their party’s nominee.

By comparison, 45% of Republicans say they feel more enthusiastic compared to three months ago.

A substantial portion of both Democrats (49%) and Republicans (33%) report they are paying more attention to political news and information compared to three months ago.

Younger people ages 18-34 were more likely to say they’re paying more attention than three months ago (54%), compared to people ages 35-64 (38%) and people ages 65+ (43%). Older people were more likely to say they’re paying about the same amount of attention.



A notable minority of Pittsburgh-area residents (27%) say they are definitely planning to vote outside their registered party when casting their ballot for President in November. Another 5% said they were considering it “a great deal.”



Thirty-three percent (33%) of Republicans said they were definitely planning to vote outside their party or seriously considering doing so, compared to 25% of Democrats.

Younger people are more likely to vote against their party, with 42% of respondents 18-34 saying they plan to do so or are seriously considering it. This is compared to 29% of people ages 35-64 and 28% of people ages 65+.

Voters are willing to cross party lines when voting for Congressional and state offices as well, but not to the same degree.

17% of respondents said they definitely plan to vote outside their party in Congressional and state races, and another 8% said they are considering it a great deal.



When selecting who to vote for in the presidential race, Pittsburgh-area residents prioritize the candidate’s domestic policies and their values or principles.



Pittsburgh-area residents were most likely to identify domestic policy positions (74%) as one of their most important factors in deciding who to vote for in a presidential election, closely followed by principles or values (72%).

Democrats were much more likely than Republicans (84% vs. 53%) to say a candidate’s values or principles were one of their most important factors, making it the #1 factor for Democrats.

A candidate’s stance on foreign policy issues is also important to many, having been selected by 61% of respondents as one of their most important factors.

Republicans were more likely than Democrats to say foreign policy positions were one of their most important factors (68% of Republicans vs. 57% of Democrats). Foreign policy is also prioritized much more by older respondents. 63% of people ages 35-64 and 75% of people 65+ said it was one of their most important factors, compared to 45% of people ages 18-34. People ages 18-34 are much more likely than older people to say the candidate’s understanding of their community and its needs is an important deciding factor for them (60% of people ages 18-34 years old, compared to 44% of people 35-64 and 53% of people 65+).



Nearly a third of Pittsburgh-area residents say they are very or extremely concerned that this election season will have a negative impact on social relationships within their community.



32% of Pittsburgh-area residents said they were very or extremely concerned that this election season might impact relationships among family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, schools, etc.

Another 46% of respondents said they were moderately or slightly concerned about this happening, for a total of 78% of Pittsburgh area residents feeling some level of concern. Democrats are particularly worried, with 36% of them reporting feeling very or extremely concerned, compared to 22% of Republicans.



Survey Methodology:

Fielding dates: Sept. 5-11, 2024

Survey length: 5-8 minutes.

Sample: 400 adults (age 18+) in the Pittsburgh region



Responses were solicited from the proprietary Campos Research Panel (10,000+ members in the Greater Pittsburgh area). Respondents were offered a chance to win one of five $50 gift cards to incentivize participation.

85% of the respondents reside in Allegheny County, and 15% reside in the adjacent five counties (Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Westmoreland).

The sample was managed to be approximately representative of the six-county region by age, gender, and race/ethnicity.

Screening Criteria:



Age is 18 or older

Resides in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Washington, or Westmoreland counties

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About the WESA/Campos Pulse Survey:

This joint research and reporting project enables WESA to tap into the opinions of people in Pittsburgh on a regular basis and use the corresponding results to complement our reporting.

These surveys are issued quarterly to members of the Campos Research Panel. Each survey contains about 10-15 short questions and takes only a few minutes to complete.

The survey is fielded primarily among residents of Allegheny County but also includes respondents from the adjacent counties (Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Westmoreland). It is representative of the region in terms of age, gender, and race/ethnicity.

This project brings together two organizations with unique and complementary strengths. Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation’s 90.5 WESA produces award-winning, independent, fact-based journalism with a focus on the communities of southwestern Pennsylvania. Campos is a Pittsburgh-based research and strategy firm, bringing 35 years of market research and consumer insight experience to its work.

Residents of the Pittsburgh region who are interested in participating in the survey may join the Campos Research Panel here. For more information about the survey, contact Joe Kuhn at jkuhn@campos.com.

