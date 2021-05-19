Summer Concerts Will Resume At Allegheny County Parks

Free summer concerts are returning to South Park and Hartwood Acres Park. The two Allegheny County facilities will each host 14 events, starting in June, county executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Wednesday.

The long-running concert series went virtual last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The line-up at South Park’s amphitheatre includes 1980s hitmakers Berlin (with vocalist Terri Nunn), R&B legends The Spinners, jazz artist Spyro Gyra, and up-and-coming rock act Low Cut Connie. All but one of the 14 shows will be on Friday evenings.

At Hartwood Acres, performers include Indigo Girls, The Average White Band, jam band moe, Americana group The Lone Bellow, roots rockers The Jawhawks, Grammy-winning R&B vocalist Lisa Fischer, and rock group The Spin Doctors. All but one of the 14 shows will be on Sunday nights.

The complete line-up is here.

Some COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, said Fitzgerald. Audiences will be asked to remain seated during performances, and only those who are fully vaccinated can attend without face-masks. A section for the vaccinated will be set aside at the front of the stage. And audience members will be asked to observe physical distancing.

All events will also feature several food trucks, with local craft beer for sale by Hop Farm Brewing Company.

The county also announced the line-up for its outdoor summer movie series, with free screenings Wednesday nights at Hartwood Acres and Saturday nights at South Park. The series starts June 2 and 5 with “Doolittle” and also includes “Ratatouille,” “Cars” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

The complete schedule for films is here.

(Photo: Nick Amoscato/Flickr)

