Arts, Sports & Culture

Summer Concerts Will Resume At Allegheny County Parks

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published May 19, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT
Hartwood Acres amphitheater in 2017.

Free summer concerts are returning to South Park and Hartwood Acres Park. The two Allegheny County facilities will each host 14 events, starting in June, county executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Wednesday.

The long-running concert series went virtual last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The line-up at South Park’s amphitheatre includes 1980s hitmakers Berlin (with vocalist Terri Nunn), R&B legends The Spinners, jazz artist Spyro Gyra, and up-and-coming rock act Low Cut Connie. All but one of the 14 shows will be on Friday evenings.

At Hartwood Acres, performers include Indigo Girls, The Average White Band, jam band moe, Americana group The Lone Bellow, roots rockers The Jawhawks, Grammy-winning R&B vocalist Lisa Fischer, and rock group The Spin Doctors. All but one of the 14 shows will be on Sunday nights.

The complete line-up is here.

Some COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, said Fitzgerald. Audiences will be asked to remain seated during performances, and only those who are fully vaccinated can attend without face-masks. A section for the vaccinated will be set aside at the front of the stage. And audience members will be asked to observe physical distancing.

All events will also feature several food trucks, with local craft beer for sale by Hop Farm Brewing Company.

The county also announced the line-up for its outdoor summer movie series, with free screenings Wednesday nights at Hartwood Acres and Saturday nights at South Park. The series starts June 2 and 5 with “Doolittle” and also includes “Ratatouille,” “Cars” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

The complete schedule for films is here.

(Photo: Nick Amoscato/Flickr)

Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat. Email: bodriscoll@wesa.fm
