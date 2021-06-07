Photos: Police Officers Pass The 'Flame Of Hope' Ahead Of The Pennsylvania Special Olympics

Police officers crossed the Sixth Street Bridge Monday morning as part of an annual torch run for the Special Olympics in Pennsylvania.

The nine officers took turns holding an American flag and the “Flame of Hope” as they made their way toward downtown Pittsburgh. Over the next three days, police officers around the state will carry the flame to the opening ceremonies of the summer games in State College, Pa., passing the torch every three miles.

This year, the Special Olympics Pennsylvania will be held virtually due to COVID-19. The games for athletes with intellectual disabilities will begin Monday, June 13; opening ceremonies are at 7 p.m.

