© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts, Sports & Culture

Carnegie museums now offer free memberships to teens

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published October 29, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT
carnegie science center snowball day allison ruggieri ervig family.jpeg
Allyson Ruggieri
/
90.5 WESA
Kids throw snowballs into the Ohio River during a special event at the Carnegie Science Center.

The Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh are now offering free memberships for teens, the museums announced this week.

The free memberships for kids ages 13 through 18 are part of a new Community Access Membership program that also includes reduced-price memberships of $20 a year for families and individuals who qualify for public assistance. Regular-price Family Memberships cost $150.

Members get unlimited access to the Carnegie Museums of art and natural history, The Andy Warhol Museum, and Carnegie Science Center.

Memberships are good for one year, and will remain active until a member turns 19.

The museums are also offering new complimentary Organizational Access Memberships to eligible community-based nonprofits. Groups serving at-risk youth, foster youth, individuals experiencing homelessness, and seniors on public assistance can register for a membership that admits up to 11 people per visit free of charge.

Carnegie President and CEO Steven Knapp said the initiatives are meant as "new ways of opening [the museums] to the communities we serve" and inviting teens "to experience the power of our museums to connect them with each other and with the inspiring and mind-expanding worlds of art and science."

As part of its community access initiative, the museums said they also plan to expand their lifelong-learning programs to include more offerings focused on both teens and seniors.

More information about the Community Access Memberships is here. https://carnegiemuseums.org/join-support/membership/access-for-all/

Tags

Arts, Sports & CultureCarnegie Museums of PittsburghTop Story
Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat. Email: bodriscoll@wesa.fm
See stories by Bill O'Driscoll
Load More