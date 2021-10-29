Carnegie museums now offer free memberships to teens

The Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh are now offering free memberships for teens, the museums announced this week.

The free memberships for kids ages 13 through 18 are part of a new Community Access Membership program that also includes reduced-price memberships of $20 a year for families and individuals who qualify for public assistance. Regular-price Family Memberships cost $150.

Members get unlimited access to the Carnegie Museums of art and natural history, The Andy Warhol Museum, and Carnegie Science Center.

Memberships are good for one year, and will remain active until a member turns 19.

The museums are also offering new complimentary Organizational Access Memberships to eligible community-based nonprofits. Groups serving at-risk youth, foster youth, individuals experiencing homelessness, and seniors on public assistance can register for a membership that admits up to 11 people per visit free of charge.

Carnegie President and CEO Steven Knapp said the initiatives are meant as "new ways of opening [the museums] to the communities we serve" and inviting teens "to experience the power of our museums to connect them with each other and with the inspiring and mind-expanding worlds of art and science."

As part of its community access initiative, the museums said they also plan to expand their lifelong-learning programs to include more offerings focused on both teens and seniors.

More information about the Community Access Memberships is here. https://carnegiemuseums.org/join-support/membership/access-for-all/

