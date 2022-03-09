© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts, Sports & Culture

‘Love locks’ come off the Clemente Bridge to be repurposed at Hazelwood youth arts group

90.5 WESA | By Katie Blackley
Published March 9, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST
1 of 7  — pittsburgh bridge lock love clemente sixth street infrastructure allegheny county mosites construction art public sparks.jpeg
A worker with Mosites Construction saws off a "love lock" on the Roberto Clemente Bridge on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Katie Blackley
2 of 7  — pittsburgh bridge lock love clemente sixth street infrastructure allegheny county mosites construction art public (2).jpeg
A bucket of locks removed from the Roberto Clemente Bridge sits on the sidewalk. No two locks were the same, and many had romantic inscriptions.
Katie Blackley
3 of 7  — pittsburgh bridge lock love clemente sixth street infrastructure allegheny county mosites construction art public tim kaulen industrial hazelwood.jpeg
Tim Kaulen, executive director with the Industrial Arts Workshop in Hazelwood, speaks to the media during the lock removal on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Katie Blackley
4 of 7  — pittsburgh bridge lock love clemente sixth street infrastructure allegheny county mosites construction art public (3).jpeg
For areas of the bridge where the locks are most dense, workers will take off the entire railing to avoid damaging it on the bridge itself.
Katie Blackley
5 of 7  — pittsburgh bridge lock love clemente sixth street infrastructure allegheny county mosites construction art public (4).jpeg
Allegheny County estimates there are 11,000 locks on the Roberto Clemente Bridge. They're asking that people not fasten more to the railings when the bridge reopens.
Katie Blackley
6 of 7  — pittsburgh bridge lock love clemente sixth street infrastructure allegheny county mosites construction art public.jpeg
Some of the lock material was tougher than the bolt cutters could handle, so many were sawed off.
Katie Blackley
7 of 7  — pittsburgh bridge lock love clemente sixth street infrastructure allegheny county mosites construction art public snow.jpeg
Workers with Mosites Construction spend Wednesday morning cutting off locks fastened to the Roberto Clemente Bridge. The bridge is currently closed for rehab work.
Katie Blackley

Thousands of locks bearing thousands of memories were removed from the Roberto Clemente Bridge Wednesday morning. Some were clipped with bolt cutters, while others were sawed off as sparks flew into the snowy air.

“There’s a story behind each one of them,” said Stephen Shanley, director of Allegheny County Public Works. “It’s exciting that these will be repurposed.”

Many of the estimated 11,000 locks had romantic inscriptions, or memorable dates. People have been attaching them to the bridge for years, much like at the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris.

When workers with Mosites Construction are finished removing the locks, they’ll find a new life at the nonprofit Industrial Arts Workshop in Hazelwood. High schoolers enrolled in art programs there will “turn [them] into sculptural material to tell a new story, and also represent the original story and try to represent the hopes and dreams of all of the folks who have put their time and energy to attaching locks to the bridge,” according to IAW executive director Tim Kaulen.

Exactly what that will look like will be determined by the students, Kaulen said. They’ll conceptualize the project and create something likely during a summer camp at the workshop.

“When recycling materials as opposed to just buying stock off the shelf, artists are able to use the history and the storytelling aspect of the original purpose,” Kaulen said.

There isn’t a timeline yet for the project’s completion, but at the removal, there seemed to be interest among officials in showing it publicly in the Pittsburgh area some day.

Tags

Arts, Sports & Culture Top StoryRoberto Clemente Bridge
Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer of Pittsburgh Explainer and our Good Question! series. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
See stories by Katie Blackley
Load More