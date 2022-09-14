© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts, Sports & Culture

New miniature village and railroad model honors 'Night of the Living Dead'

90.5 WESA | By India Krug
Published September 14, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT
Sept_22_MRRV_Night_of_the_Living_Dead_Model_Sign_NWilhelm2.JPEG
Nikki Wilhelm
/
Carnegie Science Center
The small model chapel from "Night of the Living Dead" on display at the Carnegie Science Center.

A model of the stone chapel from the iconic 1968 film “Night of the Living Dead” has joined the Carnegie Science Center’s miniature railroad and village.

The chapel from the movie was turned into a model for the Science Center using a 3-D printer, a process that took about 100 hours. Railroad and Village manager Nicole Wilhelm said the chapel was picked because of its feel-good backstory, but it also serves a functional purpose.

“We do try to be as realistic as possible and it’s kind of like, well, of course people are going to be dying in the miniature village, but where are all of those dead people going to be buried? So, now we finally have a cemetery where they can be put to rest,” she said.

The almost 100-year-old chapel is located in the Evans City Cemetery, where “Night of the Living Dead” was filmed. It is the only building from the film still standing, but was very nearly demolished.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Love stories about arts and culture? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll send you Pittsburgh's top news, every weekday morning.

Efforts to save the chapel in 2011 were led by Gary Streiner, who was the sound technician on the horror classic and one of the original 10 people to put up $600 for the film stock. When forming the grassroots group, Streiner encountered an unexpected challenge with town residents.

“There was a huge faction that kind of looked down on ‘Night of the Living Dead’ as devil worship,” he said. Despite this, community members and fans were able to raise nearly $50,000 to restore the stone chapel.

This new model honors the film, which was deemed culturally, historically and aesthetically significant by the Library of Congress in 1999, as well as a town that came together to preserve a landmark. To celebrate the spooky season, it will be surrounded by “true crime” placards and — of course — tiny zombies.

Tags

Arts, Sports & Culture Top StoryNight of the Living DeadCarnegie Science Center
India Krug
India is WESA’s Fall Newsroom Intern. She is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh studying Politics & Philosophy, Gender Studies, and Global Studies. She also writes for The Pitt News as a senior staff columnist and serves as president of ACLU Club at Pitt.
See stories by India Krug

Load More