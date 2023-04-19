© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts, Sports & Culture

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces 2023 Three Rivers Arts Festival headliners

90.5 WESA | By Zoe Fuller
Published April 19, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT
People watch a musical act perform on a stage in a downtown Pittsburgh street.
Bill O'Driscoll
/
90.5 WESA News
The Three Rivers Arts Festival main stage at Ninth and Penn, as seen in 2022 during a set by Meeting of Important People. This year, the main stage will move to the intersection of Duquesne Boulevard and Stanwix Street.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the musical headliners for this year's Three Rivers Arts Festival. The festival will run from June 2nd to June 11th, with nightly musical performances on the Dollar Bank Main Stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The headliners include:

  • June 2nd - KT Tunstall
  • June 3rd - Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph
  • June 4th - Rising Appalachia
  • June 5th - Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
  • June 6th - Lizz Wright
  • June 7th - Red Baraat
  • June 8th - Corinne Bailey Rae
  • June 9th - Mo Lowda & The Humble
  • June 10th - Chali 2na and Cut Chemist
  • June 11th - Taj Mahal Quartet
A map of the Three Rivers Arts Festiva.
Provided
/
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
The 2023 Three Rivers Arts Festival will again take place in Downtown Pittsburgh's Cultural District.

The festival’s main stage will move this year to the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Stanwix Street to provide more space and comfort for attendees. For the second year in a row, the festival will be held in Downtown’s Cultural District, opening more space for artists, food vendors, and sponsored events throughout the week.

The Three Rivers Arts Festival will be free and accessible to all. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will announce a full festival lineup in May.

90.5 WESA’s sister station 91.3 WYEP is a sponsor of the Three Rivers Arts Festival.

Tags
Arts, Sports & Culture Top Story
Zoe Fuller
Zoe is WESA's newsroom intern for the spring. A senior at the University of Pittsburgh, Zoe is completing her BA in English Writing and Film and Media Studies. She has been published for her fiction work in Pitt's literary magazine, Collision. Zoe has an affinity for foxes and graphic novels.
See stories by Zoe Fuller
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More