Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces 2023 Three Rivers Arts Festival headliners

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the musical headliners for this year's Three Rivers Arts Festival. The festival will run from June 2nd to June 11th, with nightly musical performances on the Dollar Bank Main Stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The headliners include:



June 2nd - KT Tunstall



June 3rd - Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph



June 4th - Rising Appalachia



June 5th - Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra



June 6th - Lizz Wright



June 7th - Red Baraat



June 8th - Corinne Bailey Rae



June 9th - Mo Lowda & The Humble



June 10th - Chali 2na and Cut Chemist



June 11th - Taj Mahal Quartet

Provided / Pittsburgh Cultural Trust The 2023 Three Rivers Arts Festival will again take place in Downtown Pittsburgh's Cultural District.

The festival’s main stage will move this year to the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Stanwix Street to provide more space and comfort for attendees. For the second year in a row, the festival will be held in Downtown’s Cultural District, opening more space for artists, food vendors, and sponsored events throughout the week.

The Three Rivers Arts Festival will be free and accessible to all. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will announce a full festival lineup in May.

