Indian comedian Vir Das brings his Greenlight tour to Pittsburgh this weekend

Indian comic, actor and writer Vir Das says he is "too western for India and too Indian for the West," and that "outsider's perspective" recently caused quite the controversy.

His powerful monologue at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, "I Come From Two Indias" spoke about the duality of his country and led to death threats, criminal complaints, and charges of sedition.

Das addresses the turmoil in his 4th Netflix comedy special, Landing.

Das refuses to second guess what's going to offend people. Instead, he views his stand up audience as a "gigantic joint family having dinner together" where not everyone will agree, or like what they are being served but they will "shut up and eat well and understand that the underlying intention is to feed you and it's friendship."

Out with fresh material for his stand up, Das says, his Greenlight tour is about "life and about being a fool... It's more about losing than it is about winning, which I think everybody can relate to," with stories covering a wide range of the personal to politics, current events, and "some stuff about dogs."

Vir Das will be performing in Pittsburgh June 23rd, 24th, and 25th at Pittsburgh Improv.