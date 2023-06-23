Annual night market in Pittsburgh’s Market Square returns to feature local businesses

The annual night market in Pittsburgh’s Market Square will return this weekend on Saturday, June 24. For the next five months, the market will now also be open most Fridays, and the regular Saturdays, featuring hundreds of local businesses, including independent food vendors and artisan crafts.

The market will be accompanied by the Downtown Pittsburgh Sound series, and the first weekend will kick off with local songwriters Lindsay Dragan, Zachary Lee and Evan Dean presented by Mr. Smalls Acoustic Café.

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership’s senior director of constituent services Jack Dougherty said the reason for expanding the days to include Fridays is due to increased interest in the event.

“We have such a demand and such a great community of local small businesses that do these vendor craft shows,” Dougherty said. “Maybe it's a job that they're doing on the side, maybe it's their full time business, but regardless, they love to be down in the heart of everything in Market Square.”

