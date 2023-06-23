© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts, Sports & Culture

Annual night market in Pittsburgh’s Market Square returns to feature local businesses

90.5 WESA | By Shreya Singh
Published June 23, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
People walk down a street with vendors and booths on the side.
Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership
/

The annual night market in Pittsburgh’s Market Square will return this weekend on Saturday, June 24. For the next five months, the market will now also be open most Fridays, and the regular Saturdays, featuring hundreds of local businesses, including independent food vendors and artisan crafts.

The market will be accompanied by the Downtown Pittsburgh Sound series, and the first weekend will kick off with local songwriters Lindsay Dragan, Zachary Lee and Evan Dean presented by Mr. Smalls Acoustic Café.

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership’s senior director of constituent services Jack Dougherty said the reason for expanding the days to include Fridays is due to increased interest in the event.

“We have such a demand and such a great community of local small businesses that do these vendor craft shows,” Dougherty said. “Maybe it's a job that they're doing on the side, maybe it's their full time business, but regardless, they love to be down in the heart of everything in Market Square.”

More information about the Night Markets can be found here.

Tags
Arts, Sports & Culture Top Story
Shreya Singh
Shreya is a rising junior at the University of Pittsburgh majoring in economics and sociology with a creative writing minor. She's had multiple articles published as a senior staff writer for Pitt's student-run news outlet, The Pitt News. In her free time, she enjoys reading and going on long walks.
See stories by Shreya Singh
Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More