Warhol, History Center and Children's Museum of Pittsburgh offer free admission in August

The Andy Warhol Museum, Heinz History Center and Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will be open to visitors free of charge throughout the month of August. These three museums were recently recognized by USA Today as some of the nation’s best, making Pittsburgh the only city to see three different museums honored in the top five.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said having three local institutions be nationally recognized is a testament to the work and passion of the community.

“I can’t remember the last time we had three of our cultural assets, our museums, in the top 10 in the USA Today. To me, that speaks volumes,” Gainey said. “That speaks volumes of relationships, commitments, obligation.”

This offer, called “3 for Free,” is made possible by a grant from the Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD), which supports all three museums. RAD has provided more than $2 billion in grant support to different public institutions in Allegheny County, as well as another $2 billion to the municipalities.

Carnegie Museums President & CEO Steven Knapp said “3 for Free” allows visitors from across the world to explore and discover some of the city’s most distinguished institutions.

“It does give us an opportunity to tell the world about a very well kept secret, which is the fact that the nation's friendliest, the most livable city, is also the home of an unparalleled concentration of institutions.”