Union Project’s mobile pottery studio connects Pittsburgh communities with art

A mobile ceramics studio called “The Wheel Mobile” is bringing the joy of art to local communities this summer. The Pittsburgh-based Union Project focuses on using art as a way to connect individuals and communities. The organization works primarily with clay, and hosts art classes throughout the week.

Funded by a “RADical ImPAct Grant” from the Allegheny Regional Asset District, the mobile studio debuted last December and has traveled through communities to teach ceramics and pottery-making.

Union Project deputy director Michelle Clesse said making art can improve people’s overall wellbeing.

“Having that experience creates people that are more well informed of the world around them and more understanding really of their own selves,” Clesse said. “When you get a chance to practice and express your creativity, you feel more full inside. You feel a greater sense of happiness.”

The Wheel Mobile is equipped with clay, tools, a pottery wheel and a Raku Kiln, allowing for people to get the full experience of creating a ceramics piece. Apart from participating in public events, the studio is also available to reserve for private lessons and events, such as birthday parties.

Clesse said Union Project is looking to partner with other non-profit organizations around Pittsburgh so new communities can discover an art form they otherwise perhaps wouldn’t have the opportunity to experience or explore.

“We're going to be looking to partner with other service based organizations, other nonprofit organizations, festivals, so that we can make sure we're using this resource,” Clesse said. “I think it is a resource to give to folks that wouldn't really get a chance to meet clay on their own.”