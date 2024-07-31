What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 2-4

Check out the tunes at the all-day Reggae at Riverview festival, enjoy a play about science and faith or visit Contemporary Craft's new exhibit about grief and celebrating life — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Theater

A mysterious object hurtling toward Earth, an astrophysicist mourning the death of her husband, and a journalist for a dubious online magazine. Those are the elements of “A Rock Sails By,” a 2023 play by Sean Grennan making its local debut at South Park Theatre. The drama about science, faith and a scientist’s personal journey continues through Aug. 10.

Visual Art

It’s the final weeks for “Hereafter,” the Contemporary Craft show exploring grieving, mourning and the celebration of life. A group of 13 artists from Pittsburgh and around the U.S. use ceramics, metalsmithing, jewelry, fiber and more “to create a rich tapestry of cultural and ancestral connections, bringing forth an authentic portrayal of the grieving process.” The exhibit at Contemporary Craft’s Lawrenceville gallery continues through Aug. 24.

Theater

Quantum Theatre opens its season with a rare local staging of “A Moon for the Misbegotten,” the final play by towering playwright Eugene O’Neill. The 1947 drama depicts a father and daughter fighting to save their farmland from being sold, and the secrets revealed in the struggle. Cody Spellman directs a cast led by Melessie Clark and Wali Jamal in this outdoor production at Verona’s Longue Vue Club. Performances run Fri., Aug. 2, through Aug. 25.

Music

The all-day festival Reggae at Riverview returns to Riverview Park for its fourth year. Top-billed acts include Jamaica’s Carlton Livingston and Pittsburgh-based favorites Truth and Rites and the Wizdom Worldbeat Reggae Band. DJs include Green Rose Sound, Kev Reason and Ras B. The free event organized by Friends of Riverview Park also features Jamaican food venders and craft beer, and runs 1-9 p.m. Sat., Aug. 3.

Visual Art

Associated Artists of Pittsburgh understandably boasts of being “the oldest continuously exhibiting artist-member organization in the country.” But at the AAP’s next show, the focus is on the group’s newest members. The 2024 New Member Exhibition features work by 24 artists from the region working in a variety of media, from “miniature etching of cybor-type creature practicing medicine” to fiber art employing traditional African fabrics to explore African-American literature. The opening reception at the AAP’s gallery in Lawrenceville is Sat., Aug. 3.

Music

Pittsburgh native Eddie Jefferson, born in 1918, was a master of “vocalese,” the art of setting lyrics to an instrumental solo or improvisation. His best-known recording is “Moody’s Mood for Love,” from 1952. Jefferson later mentored vocalist George V. Johnson Jr., who in turn taught Pittsburgh’s own Phat Man Dee. Johnson, Man Dee and a band consisting of pianist Victor Garzotto, saxophonist Yoko Suzuki, bassist Benjamin May and drummer Roger Humphries mark Jefferson’s 106th birthday with “Celebrating Eddie Jefferson,” Sat., Aug. 3, at Downtown’s Con Alma.