What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 1-3

Catch "Great Expectations" at the New Hazlett, watch a new adaptation of "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari" or check out paintings of postindustrial Pittsburgh — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Visual art

Work by more than 80 incarcerated artists, plus some 60 artists in solidarity with ending mass incarceration, make up “This is Me” at the Irma Freeman Center for Imagination. The gallery show organized by advocacy group Let’s Get Free includes textiles, paintings, cross-stitch, sculpture and more. The exhibit also includes Njaimeh Njie’s new short film “Commutation Now!” The exhibit begins with a Fri., Nov. 1, opening reception, part of the Penn Avenue gallery crawl Unblurred.

Theater

“Great Expectations” is up next at Prime Stage Theater, which specializes in literary adaptations for young-adult audiences. Neil Bartlett’s take on Dickens’ classic story about the orphaned Pip and his perilous and bittersweet journey to become a gentleman gets four performances, Fri., Nov. 1, Sat., Nov. 2, and Nov. 9 and 10, at the New Hazlett Theater.

Theater

The landmark silent film “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” gets a fresh look in a new adaptation from Quantum Theatre. On a set inspired by the nightmarish visions of German expressionism, playwright Jay Ball evokes a century’s worth of history in a story of mind-control and murder with provocative echoes of our time. The show, staged in the auditorium of Downtown’s Union Trust Building, runs Fri., Nov. 1, through Nov. 24.

Music

The South Side was once a hub for live music. It’s less so today, but a new event evokes that old spirit. The South Side Music Festival features performances by Phat Man Dee, Buffalo Rose and Beauty Slap. It’s staged Sun., Nov. 3, by the community-development group SouthSideCAN and hosted by Enclave (formerly the Rex Theater). Proceeds benefit SouthSideCAN.

Visual art

Corey Bonnet is known for painting scenes of postindustrial Pittsburgh that incorporate salvaged and reclaimed materials. For his new show at Sharpsburg’s Zynka Gallery, he returns to India ink and pigments and raw butcher paper. “Cory Bonnet: Work[s]” opens with a reception Sat., Nov. 2, and runs through Dec. 22.

Visual art

The Carnegie Museum of Art’s Charles “Teenie” Harris Archive Gallery has gotten a makeover, and the first chance to see it is Sat., Nov. 2. The museum promises new and improved ways to experience the 20th century’s premier visual chronicler of Black life in Pittsburgh through his photos and rarely seen film footage. An afternoon reception in the museum and Carnegie Music Hall includes refreshments and a concert featuring local legend Roger Humphries, whom Harris photographed as a small boy playing drums some 80 years ago.