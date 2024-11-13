What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (Nov. 15-17)

Find your way out of a new "Enter the Imaginarium" escape room, watch a documentary at the Three Rivers Film Festival or listen to a former U.S. Poet Laureate — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Games

Enter the Imaginarium, a project of Pittsburgh’s Bricolage Production Company, unveils its ambitious new escape room, “The Mind’s Eye.” The experience uses augmented reality projections to create a fantastical, immersive environment for interactive gaming and team puzzle-solving. The new escape room is located in Shaler Plaza, in Shaler, and as of Wed., Nov. 13, tickets are on sale for two games, “The Mind’s Eye” and “Inventor’s Paradox.”

Film

The 43rd annual Three Rivers Film Festival opens Wed., Nov. 13, with a new, locally produced documentary about Pirates legend and humanitarian Roberto Clemente. But there’s plenty more — 20 additional independent and foreign-language dramas, comedies and documentaries, all making their Pittsburgh debuts, over eight days, at three theaters.

Dance

Attack Theatre presents “Locating Lucidity,” a program of new and reimagined works developed in collaboration with visiting New York-based choreographer and performer Christian Warner. The evening features site-specific solos for Attack dancers developed with Warner; “Beginnings,” a 2014 piece inspired by banned or challenged books and reworked with Warner; and a new duet, “a study in trauma and cycles,” performed by Warner and Elinor Kleber-Diggs. There are three performances at Attack’s Lawrenceville home base, Fri., Nov. 15, through Sun., Nov. 17.

Dance

The acclaimed Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan combines Qi Gong, meditative martial-arts practices, modern and street dance and ballet. The world-touring troupe makes a rare Pittsburgh appearance this week courtesy of Pittsburgh Dance Council, performing “13 Tongues,” inspired by a district of Taipei and a famed street artist. The show is Sat., Nov. 16, at the Byham Theater.

Film

The filmsters at Sync’d present their latest Night of Expanded Cinema at Glitterbox Theater (newly relocated to Homestead). Expanded cinema blends multimedia with projected film images to surpass ordinary perceptual expectations. The Sat., Nov. 16, show features local artists doing things like projecting abstract videos through various glassware; original works on Super 8 mm film; experimental audio; and SOS Lightshow’s “Turn On, Drop In, Freak Out,” an interactive TV installation that lets audiences glitch with a VHS collection.

Words

“This morning as I walked along the lakeshore, / I fell in love with a wren / and later in the day with a mouse / the cat had dropped under the dining room table.” One of the country’s best-known poets visits Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures, as former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins returns to town on the heels of his new collection, “Aimless Love.” Collins will speak in the Carnegie Music Hall, in Oakland, on Mon., Nov. 18.