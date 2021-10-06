© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts & Justice

Somerset prosecutor takes leave to address rape charges

By Associated Press
Published October 6, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT
police lights car
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Officials in a rural western Pennsylvania county say the elected prosecutor's access to his office and the courthouse has been restricted after he was charged last month with violently raping a woman he knew through work.

Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Lynn Thomas, 36, was accused last month of having attacked the woman in her Windber home. He was charged with rape, indecent and simple assault, strangulation and criminal trespassing.

County Solicitor Michael Barbera told The [Johnstown] Tribune Democrat that Thomas can no longer use a remote “key fob” to enter the building through side doors or after hours. Instead, he must use the main public entrance with metal detectors and scanners and staffed by sheriff’s deputies, he said.

Barbera says that since Thomas is charged with felonies he no longer has access to a law enforcement database.

The Republican said he is planning to plead not guilty and fight the charges in court. He told reporters Friday through his attorney that he's taking a leave of absence to focus on his case.

His lawyer also told reporters Friday that “there’s much more to this story than meets the eye.”

Courts & Justice
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Load More