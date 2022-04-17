© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts & Justice

2 minors dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

90.5 WESA | By Associated Press
Published April 17, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT
police_badge.jpg
Sarah Kovash
/
90.5 WESA

Two minors were dead and at least nine more people were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside — many of them underage, Pittsburgh police said in a news release.

At least 11 people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including the two male victims who died at the hospital, police said. The victims weren't immediately identified.

Others were injured attempting to flee, with at least two people suffering broken bones by jumping out of the building’s windows, authorities said.

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, a Pittsburgh police commander told WTAE-TV. Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around where the shooting occurred, a release said.

Authorities hadn’t released information on any suspects.

Tags

Courts & Justice CrimeFatal ShootingTop Story
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Load More