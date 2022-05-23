© 2022 90.5 WESA
Courts & Justice

Former state Attorney General Kathleen Kane due in court for alleged probation violation

By Associated Press
Published May 23, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT
kathleen_kane.jpg
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane departs from the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville, Pa., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Kane was sentenced in 2016 to 10-to-23 months for perjury, obstruction and other counts.

Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, is due in court Monday, facing the prospect of more time behind bars after she was arrested for drunken driving in March.

Kathleen Kane, the first woman and first Democrat to be elected attorney general in the state, awaits a hearing in Montgomery County Court on an alleged probation violation. She will appear before the same judge who sentenced her in the original leak case.

Once a rising star in Pennsylvania politics, Kane resigned as attorney general after being convicted in 2016 of perjury, obstruction and other counts for leaking grand jury material to embarrass a rival prosecutor. She served eight months of a 10-to-23-month sentence before being released in 2019.

On March 12, police in Scranton were called to the scene of a two-car crash and said they found Kane behind the wheel of an Audi.

Kane told responding officers she was a designated driver, but surveillance video showed Kane herself had been drinking alcohol at a Scranton restaurant shortly before the crash, according to an affidavit.

Kane had watery, bloodshot eyes and slurred her words — police said she had trouble saying the word “designated” — and failed a field sobriety test, the documents said.

Kane was charged with drunken driving and careless driving. Four days later, a Montgomery County judge issued a bench warrant for her arrest on the alleged probation violation. Kane is on probation until October 2025.

Kane, 55, has been jailed at Montgomery County Correctional Facility outside Philadelphia since April 29.

Kathleen Kane
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
