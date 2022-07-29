© 2022 90.5 WESA
Courts & Justice

Pennsylvania state trooper wounded in Aliquippa, suspect in custody

90.5 WESA | By Associated Press
Published July 29, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT
A Pennsylvania state trooper was recovering from a gunshot wound after the trooper was shot during a struggle with a suspect early Friday, authorities said.

Two troopers observed a disturbance on the sidewalk outside the Franklin Mini-Mart, state police said. As the troopers approached, a suspect ran into the store and the troopers followed.

According to state police, a struggle ensued and the suspect opened fire, wounding one of the troopers in a lower extremity.

The trooper was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh. His condition was not been released, but the injury is not considered life-threatening. Officials have not released the name of the trooper, who is assigned to the Beaver Barracks.

Authorities took Damian Bradford, 41, of Pittsburgh, into custody. There was no word on charges.

