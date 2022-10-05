Pa. State Police need help piecing together what happened to a teenager who went missing in 1969

Human remains discovered 10 years ago in Luzerne County were identified today as a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing over five decades ago.

Through genetic genealogy testing, state police identified the victim as Joan Marie Dymond. Officers announced the development during a press conference Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre.

Joan was 14 years old when she disappeared from the Andover Street Park on June 25, 1969. Previously known only as Jane “Newport” Doe, Joan’s remains were discovered on Nov. 17, 2012. She was found in a trash-filled depression in the ground at a former coal-mining operation in Newport Twp.

Joan’s family members attended the press conference. Her sister, Suzanne Estock, described her as a typical teenager.

“It didn’t reduce the sadness at all or the missing her. I’m glad she was found so that maybe we can have a service for her," Estock said.

Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce said state police’s work in following up on the testing made identifying Joan possible.

“I know a lot of people believe that cases are forgotten, this is truly evidence that the cases are not forgotten,” said Sanguedolce.

The Luzerne Foundation provided funding to state police to help identify Joan. The organization started a closing cases fund this year and raised $5,000.

“As a former prosecutor myself I know how important it is for families to have that piece of closure," said David Pedri, president and CEO of the foundation.

Lead investigator Trooper Andrew Morgantini answered questions Tuesday about the investigation.

“The Dymond family expressed to me that this does bring some closure but at the same time, they’re now going to wonder what happened to Joan and who’s responsible," he said. "That's what we need your help for, for interviewing people who could help us find that out to bring the Dymond family closure."

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance should call State Police Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.

