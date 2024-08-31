Two Jewish students attacked on Pitt campus; suspect arrested

Two Jewish students at the University of Pittsburgh were injured Friday night after being attacked by a man wielding a bottle, school officials said.

The suspect, who has no known affiliation with the university, was arrested by Pitt Police and is in custody. The students were treated near the Cathedral of Learning, where the attack took place, according to a press release .

The university called the situation “appalling,” but added that “there is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public stemming from this incident.”

“Upon learning about this incident, Pitt leadership contacted Hillel University Center to offer support to our students and also connected with our partners at the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. We are grateful to our Pitt Police officers for their swift action, and our Student Affairs team for their ongoing student support,” officials said in a statement.

“To be clear: Neither acts of violence nor antisemitism will be tolerated. Local and federal partners are supporting Pitt Police in this ongoing investigation.”

The Cathedral lawn was the site of pro-Palestinian protests earlier this summer, when students at colleges and universities across the country established “ solidarity encampments .”

Local leaders condemned the attack Saturday.

“Every one should feel this attack on Jewish students at Pitt as an attack on themselves — an attack on our fundamental belief that nobody should feel unsafe because of how they worship, how they look or where they’re from,” state Rep. Dan Frankel wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Frankel, who is Jewish, represents a district including Oakland and the historically Jewish Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

“Jewish students feel unsafe. Jewish families and individuals feel unsafe," he said. "We must speak with one voice against violence and behavior that demonizes, otherizes and isolates Jewish community members because we know that is what sets the stage for violence.”

“Sending prayers of comfort and healing to the Jewish, University of Pittsburgh students who experienced an unwarranted attack,” Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said in a statement. “Our universities should be spaces where everyone feels safe to learn and welcomed to be their authentic selves.”