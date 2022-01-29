NTSB investigators begin their work to determine why the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board on Saturday continued their evaluation of the crumpled remains of the Fern Hollow Bridge after arriving Friday in Pittsburgh to determine what caused the bridge to collapse a day earlier into Frick Park, injuring 10 people and severing a vital transportation artery through Pittsburgh's East End.

Crews worked at the scene Saturday, although heavy equipment erected at the scene remained idle at midday Saturday. Curious community members stomped through snow and stopped at the corner of Braddock and Forbes Avenue throughout the morning, though police vehicles blocked much of the view of the site.

A crane is positioned at the corner of Forbes and Briarcliff Road. The corner where the bridge once stood is now a cliff. Onlookers noted the cars and a Port Authority bus still stranded on the mounds of crumbled concrete and twisted steel.

The bridge, which carried more than 14,000 cars daily between Squirrel Hill and Regent Square, collapsed around 6:39 a.m. Friday, sending several cars and the Port Authority bus tumbling into the ravine below it in Frick Park. The collapse came hours before a planned visit by President Joe Biden to the city.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said 10 people were injured and four were treated at local hospitals, but there were no serious injuries.

Frick Park will remain closed indefinitely while investigators and recovery crews, who have brought in heavy equipment, work at the site. Despite the closure announcement, however, onlookers continued to walk in the park at midday.

Frick Park is CLOSED until further notice. Thank you for your cooperation. pic.twitter.com/X6OjeERc42 — CitiParks: Pittsburgh Parks & Recreation (@CitiParks) January 29, 2022

The federal investigation to determine why the bridge collapsed could take up to 18 months, NTSB officials said.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said the agency's team of investigators had begun working at the site of the bridge collapse to preserve and map it, and to collect perishable evidence that will be used to eventually issue findings and recommendations "to improve safety nationally." The agency also will bring in a crash reconstructionist to assist with its investigation, Homendy said.

Members of the NTSB go-team examine collapsed Forbes Avenue bridge Saturday in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/Slo2KPz2gE — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 29, 2022

Homendy, who arrived in Pittsburgh Friday afternoon with the NTSB team, said structural and materials engineers and other investigators would begin their work by using a drone and taking other photographs to map the crash site at rest. They also were moving cranes and other equipment into place above the ravine and were coordinating their work with other local and state agencies, she said.

"Then we'll begin the process of removing things — it's kind of like peeling the layers of an onion — to see where things were, where they ended up in the collapse . . . for indications where it began" during the next few days, said Dennis Collins, the NTSB investigator in charge.

An engineering team will look for signs of stress, fractures, rust or other deterioration that could point to the cause of the bridge failure, Collins said, adding: "Unfortunately, it's been my experience that all collapses are different."

Local officials have said it may take a year or more to replace the city-owned bridge. Its various elements ranged from poor to satisfactory prior to its collapse, according to PennDOT's Bridge Conditions page. The bridge’s substructure was deemed “satisfactory,” with some minor deterioration, while the deck and superstructure were rated “poor” where the deterioration of central elements “has advanced.”

City Councilor Corey O'Connor, who represents the district where the bridge collapse occurred, told WESA that the city had done "some beam replacement a few years back" on the bridge. The structure was inspected in fall 2021 by a third-party contractor, he said.

Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a proclamation of disaster emergency for Allegheny County to ensure a quick response for reconstructing the bridge.

The declaration authorizes state agencies to use all available resources and personnel, as necessary, to respond to the emergency resulting from the collapse and to waive bidding and contract procedures that could delay repairs.

WESA's Cindi Lash contributed to this report.