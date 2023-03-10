Advocates to raise awareness Saturday for 311, a reporting tool for cyclists and pedestrians alike

Several Pittsburgh groups are calling on residents to report issues in their city streets to the 311 non-emergency line Saturday. The effort comes as part of a national day of awareness on March 11 — or 3/11.

BikePGH Advocacy Director Eric Boerer said public officials can easily fix hurdles like broken bike-lane barriers, potholes and damaged curb cuts, but their response won’t come unless residents take the time to file a report.

“Sometimes, a big improvement can come from the smallest request,” he said in a statement Friday.

BikePGH is one of at least four groups in the city that will host “reporting blitzes” during walks and bike rides designed to teach pedestrians and cyclists, as well as wheelchair and stroller users, how to use 311.

The group will meet at Point State Park at noon Saturday before riding through Downtown and the Strip District.

Other activities include a walk hosted by the Squirrel Hill Urban Coalition and a stroll through Point Breeze with XchangePGH.

Kim Lucas with the City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure said 311 reports help her agency understand and address mobility issues in the city.

“I wholeheartedly support the National 311 Day effort to bring awareness to 311 systems in our city and across the nation," Lucas added.

Coinciding events will occur in Washington D.C., Buffalo and New Orleans.