© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Development & Transportation

Advocates to raise awareness Saturday for 311, a reporting tool for cyclists and pedestrians alike

90.5 WESA | By Jillian Forstadt
Published March 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST
A cyclist rides in a bike lane in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Sarah Kovash
/
90.5 WESA
BikePGH will host a ride through Downtown and the Strip District Saturday designed to teach people how to report roadway hurdles to 311, the non-emergency dispatch line used in cities across the U.S.

Several Pittsburgh groups are calling on residents to report issues in their city streets to the 311 non-emergency line Saturday. The effort comes as part of a national day of awareness on March 11 — or 3/11.

BikePGH Advocacy Director Eric Boerer said public officials can easily fix hurdles like broken bike-lane barriers, potholes and damaged curb cuts, but their response won’t come unless residents take the time to file a report.

“Sometimes, a big improvement can come from the smallest request,” he said in a statement Friday.

BikePGH is one of at least four groups in the city that will host “reporting blitzes” during walks and bike rides designed to teach pedestrians and cyclists, as well as wheelchair and stroller users, how to use 311.

The group will meet at Point State Park at noon Saturday before riding through Downtown and the Strip District.

Other activities include a walk hosted by the Squirrel Hill Urban Coalition and a stroll through Point Breeze with XchangePGH.

Kim Lucas with the City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure said 311 reports help her agency understand and address mobility issues in the city.

“I wholeheartedly support the National 311 Day effort to bring awareness to 311 systems in our city and across the nation," Lucas added.

Coinciding events will occur in Washington D.C., Buffalo and New Orleans.

More information about hosting or joining an event can be found at 311Day.org.

Tags
Development & Transportation Top Story
Jillian Forstadt
Jillian Forstadt is a general assignment reporter at 90.5 WESA. Before moving to Pittsburgh, she covered affordable housing, homelessness and rural health care at WSKG Public Radio in Binghamton, New York. Her reporting has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition.
See stories by Jillian Forstadt
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More