© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Development & Transportation

Work begins on Oliver Bath House with plan to reopen in 2024

90.5 WESA | By Jillian Forstadt
Published April 27, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT
Scaffolding in preparation for construction at the Oliver Bath House.
Jillian Forstadt
/
90.5 WESA
Officials with the city’s Department of Public Works say crews will replace the building’s entire steel base, install a new roof and update its mechanicals. Additional work will be done to ensure the building is ADA-compliant, while also maintaining its historical character.

Work to restore the City of Pittsburgh’s historic Oliver Bath House is underway. Elected officials said on Thursday that construction on the South Side landmark is expected to finish by the fall of next year.

The $8.7 million project leverages a combination of both state and city funds. City Council funneled an additional $3.1 million in city bond funding toward the renovation in December.

Councilman Bruce Kraus, who represents the South Side, said without that commitment the bathhouse might have fallen into private hands.

“There was a time when we could have actually lost this building because the need for repair was so significant and the cost associated with it,” Kraus said during a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday.

The indoor pool is one of the last of its kind. Early 20th-century industrialist Henry W. Oliver gave the city land and money for the building with the stipulation that, when it opened in 1915, it would remain free to the public in perpetuity.

A 2017 report commissioned by the Peduto administration, however, found the building was in critical condition, and it closed at the onset of the pandemic.

“Buildings are the backgrounds of your life. So, think of how many stories everybody has about this building thing and how many stories they share with your kids and their kids,” Mayor Ed Gainey said. “That's why we want to restore this building.”

Officials with the city’s Department of Public Works said crews will replace the building’s entire steel base, install a new roof and update its mechanicals. Additional work will be done to ensure the building is ADA-compliant, while also maintaining its historical character.

Tags
Development & Transportation Top Story
Jillian Forstadt
Jillian Forstadt is a general assignment reporter at 90.5 WESA. Before moving to Pittsburgh, she covered affordable housing, homelessness and rural health care at WSKG Public Radio in Binghamton, New York. Her reporting has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition.
See stories by Jillian Forstadt
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More