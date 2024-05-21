Low-income Allegheny County residents will ride for half price starting in June

More than 130,000 low income Allegheny County residents will be able to ride public transit at half price starting on June 3.

On Monday, the heads of the Allegheny County Department of Human Services and the Pittsburgh Regional Transit, along with County Executive Sara Innamorato, gathered to launch Allegheny GO — a permanent program that offers 50% off all PRT rides to all county residents who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

According to county officials, people with limited resources tend to ride a lot over a few days or ride until their money runs out and then stop, using public transit to run errands, go to doctor’s appointments, or attend job interviews.

“We know that when folks don't have to worry about getting their fare together, they can make the choices that are best for them and not just best for the budget they have for transportation,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman.

Kelleman and county officials said they hope Allegheny GO will help lift the transportation barrier for the county’s low income residents. About half of PRT’s riders have a household income of less than $25,000 a year, according to the agency’s 2024 budget report. Allegheny GO is an expansion of a 2022 transportation equity pilot program in the county that found that reduced fares increased ridership. People who were given 50% off fares were more likely to use public transit than those who did not get a discount.

For now, only riders using a smartphone can get the discounted fares. Those eligible must download PRT’s Ready2Ride app and then fill out an application on the county’s discounted fares website. After that, a half-price option should pop up in the app and they can buy their rides. Those without bank accounts can visit a PRT service center at local Giant Eagle or Goodwill locations or add cash to their account at PRT’s vending machines.

Allegheny GO is funded by the Department of Human Services and county officials project it will cost $1.2 million for every 10,000 people who will take advantage of it each year.