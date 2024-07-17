After December's Altoona-area train derailment, U.S. Senators ask Norfolk Southern for transparency

Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senators, Bob Casey and John Fetterman, are calling on Norfolk Southern for more transparency following an Altoona-area train derailment in December.

There were no hazardous materials spilled or people injured during that derailment in Logan Township. But, the senators say Norfolk Southern did not properly inform local leaders about the derailment.

Casey and Fetterman sent a letter Tuesday to Norfolk Southern saying this lack of communication raises concerns about what could happen if there’s a more serious derailment.

Altoona leaders have previously shared concerns about Norfolk Southern’s information sharing, saying they first learned of certain incidents through local media reports.

"We're committed to becoming the gold standard of safety for the rail industry and are making significant progress," a Norfolk Southern representative said in an emailed response to WPSU.

The statement also said Norfolk Southern decreased its mainline derailment rate by 38% in 2023, and it collaborated with its unions and federal regulators to improve training and reporting. The company said it has deployed new technology to increase information sharing with first responders.

