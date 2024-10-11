East Busway closed between Strip District, Oakland after landslide

The East Busway will remain closed between the Strip District and Oakland through the weekend and until at least early next week due to an overnight landslide Thursday that blocked the roadway.

The landslide, which authorities believe is related to a water main break in Polish Hill, dumped tons of mud and trees onto the roadway, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said in a statement.

PRT crews removed most of that debris Friday, but agency spokesman Adam Brandolph said engineers must monitor the hillside above the busway and conduct geotechnical borings to evaluate its stability and ensure it is not at risk of additional landslides.

All buses are detouring via the Neville Street ramp through North Oakland, Bloomfield and the Strip District, where they are rejoining the busway via the 26th Street ramp, Brandolph said. The detour adds 15 to 20 minutes to each trip, according to PRT.

Riders with questions about service or detours may call PRT Customer Service at 412-442-2000.

