Strong demand and price hikes propel Kraft Heinz to better-than-expected earnings

Demand for food and other basic items continued to surge at the end of 2021, even as prices climbed, and that trend boosted earnings for the Kraft Heinz Co. beyond Wall Street’s expectations in the fourth quarter of last year .

Headquartered in Pittsburgh and Chicago, Kraft Heinz reported its fourth-quarter earnings for 2021 on Wednesday. The company’s products include Heinz ketchup, Kraft mac and cheese, and Oscar Mayer hotdogs.

Its strong showing last quarter follows similar results for other major consumer staples producers such as Proctor & Gamble and Coca-Cola . Reuters reported Wednesday that Kraft Heinz earned 79 cents per share, exceeding analysts' average estimate of 63 cents.

“Certainly the rise in at-home consumption during the pandemic has helped,” Carlos Abrams-Rivera, president of Kraft Heinz’s North America zone, said in remarks prepared for investors. The company also cited an increase in sales to food-service customers as more dining establishments reopened.

In the fourth quarter of last year, Kraft Heinz reported that revenue fell to $6.71 billion from $6.94 billion a year earlier. It posted a net loss of $255 million during the same period, a decrease from a gain of $1.03 billion in the same quarter in 2020.

The packaged food maker has offset ongoing supply constraints that have roiled global markets by raising prices on its goods. On Wednesday, it reported that it increased prices by 3.8 percent last quarter. The company’s chief financial officer, Paulo Basilio, said the company will continue to make adjustments as appropriate.

On a call with analysts Wednesday, he said inflation in the fourth quarter of 2021 was higher than Kraft Heinz had expected. He predicted that the company will face inflation rates in the low-teens throughout 2022, with rates in the first half of the year outpacing those in the second half.

Abrams-Rivera noted that supply and production challenges stemming from COVID-19 caused his division to lose market share for some products. As the economy rebounds, businesses have struggled to keep up with surging consumer demand, and the cost of shipping, materials, and labor continues to surge.

“We need to do a better job anticipating demand and forecasting more accurately and, as a result, holding onto market share in parts of our portfolio,” Abrams-Rivera said Wednesday.

But he predicted the company will resolve such challenges within the year. And he said brands such as Heinz ketchup, Kraft Singles, Velveeta, Mio, and Capri Sun performed well during the fourth quarter.

Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio acknowledged that COVID-19 has been a major disruption.

“At the beginning, it was hard to adapt,” he told analysts Wednesday. “But I think that this is the new normal, and we are absolutely embracing the change of the [macroeconomic] pressures every day.”

Patricio said he was encouraged that the voluntary turnover rate among Kraft Heinz employees was lower in 2021 than in 2019. He called it “a rare accomplishment in today’s environment,” where U.S. workers continue to quit their jobs at near-record rates .

He also touted the affordability of Kraft Heinz products for consumers and the company’s growth in emerging markets overseas.

