© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Watch special coverage of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings on wesa.fm.
Economy & Business

Pennsylvania liquor board reverses decision on CBD edibles

By Associated Press
Published March 23, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania Liquor wine spirits beer
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
Shelves of merchandise at the Pennsylvania Wine and Liquor store in Seven Fields, Pa, are seen through the window Monday, April 20, 2020.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board on Wednesday reversed decisions from last year and said it will not allow beer and wine licensees to sell edible products containing the marijuana extract called CBD.

The decision to rescind the approval was made at the request of the state Department of Agriculture, which told the liquor board that the sale of such consumable products is illegal in Pennsylvania, a board spokesperson said.

Consumable CBD products include things like gummies, edibles, non-alcoholic beverages and tinctures. CBD is short for cannabidiol, a nonintoxicating chemical compound.

Last June, the liquor board had voted to allow all retail licensees — such as convenience stores — to sell the products, in order to compete with a convenience store chain that had received permission earlier that month.

In December, the liquor board expanded the provision to allow beer distributors to sell the products, as well.

Tags

Economy & Business CBDPennsylvania Liquor Control Board
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Load More