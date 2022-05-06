© 2022 90.5 WESA
Economy & Business

Following North Side shooting, Airbnb will revive rules aimed at curbing summer parties

By Associated Press
Published May 6, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT
A lone sneaker lies near a short-term rental property where police say a shooting took place in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, April 17, 2022.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
A lone sneaker lies near a short-term rental property where police say a shooting took place in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, April 17, 2022.

Airbnb said Wednesday it will impose special restrictions over the Memorial Day and July 4 holidays to prevent parties at rented houses, bringing back measures that the company claims worked last summer.

Renters who don't have a “history of positive reviews on Airbnb” will be barred from making one-night reservations for houses, and there will also be limits on who can make two-night bookings, the company said.

Airbnb said it will require renters to confirm that they understand the company's ban on parties and that Airbnb could take legal action against violators.

The company said guests who have received positive marks in the past won't be affected by the changes.

San Francisco-based Airbnb said similar measures prevented 126,000 people from renting properties over the July 4 holiday last year because they lacked positive reviews from hosts.

Airbnb has long faced criticism over large parties, some of which have turned violent, at properties listed by its hosts.

Last month, two teens were killed and several others injured by gunfire during an Easter weekend party at an Airbnb in Pittsburgh. Airbnb has said it plans legal action against the person who booked the house. The company banned parties after five people were shot dead during a Halloween party in 2019 at a rental in Orinda, California, a San Francisco suburb.

Economy & Business
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Associated Press
