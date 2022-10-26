A once hot startup, Pittsburgh-based Argo AI will soon be no more

Argo AI, a self-driving technology company based in Pittsburgh, is shutting down. Ford and Volkswagen will absorb parts of the company, including some employees.

It is unclear how many people will lose their jobs.

But in a statement Wednesday, Argo AI said, “In coordination with our shareholders, the decision has been made that Argo AI will not continue on its mission as a company. Many of the employees will receive an opportunity to continue work on automated driving technology with either Ford or Volkswagen, while employment for others will unfortunately come to an end.”

Multiple sources told 90.5 WESA that Argo’s leadership delivered the news at a virtual all-staff meeting Wednesday afternoon. Volkswagen AG, on Argo’s largest investors, later said it would pull back its support for the company, according to Reuters .

“We are incredibly grateful for the dedication of the Argo AI team, and so proud of our achievements together,” Argo co-founders Bryan Salesky and Peter Rander later said in a joint statement.

“The team consistently delivered above and beyond,” the continued, “and we expect to see success for everyone in whatever comes next, including the opportunities presented by Ford and VW to continue their work on automated driving technology.”

The move comes on the heels of a round of layoffs in July. At that time, Argo laid off about 150 people . Many of them had been involved in recruiting and sourcing staff. At the time, the company released a statement that said it was “making prudent adjustments to our business plan to best continue on a path for success.”

Tech firms across the U.S. have struggled amid the current economic downturn. Collectively, they’ve laid off more than 44,000 workers since the beginning of the year, according to Crunchbase .

Following its founding in 2016, Argo hired more than 1,700 employees. The company had been valued at $7.5 billion in 2020 . Together, Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen invested a reported $3.6 billion in the venture. The auto companies had partnered with Argo on various projects, including collaborations with Lyft and Walmart Inc. in Miami and Austin.