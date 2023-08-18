Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate hits record low

The state’s unemployment fell to 3.5% in July, the lowest it has been in at least 47 years, according to preliminary data from the Pennsylvania Labor Department.

It had been 3.8% in June and 4.3% in July 2022.

July’s number is the lowest since January 1976. The state’s unemployment rate matches the national unemployment rate.

The civilian labor force, which consists of employed residents and unemployed residents looking for work, dropped by 9,000.

The number of jobless people fell by 15,000 since June, to 231,000.

The number of nonfarm jobs rose by 14,400 since June to a new record of around 6.2 million This marks the seventh consecutive month that jobs have set a record.

Of Pennsylvania’s 11 non-agricultural fields — which include business, manufacturing and construction – education and health services had the biggest growth with an increase of 6,700 people or 0.5% since June and 45,200 or 3.6% since July 2022.

With the exception of government, financial and construction fields, all fields saw employment gains.

