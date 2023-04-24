Right-wing provocateur Alex Stein's April visit to Penn State canceled

An appearance at Penn State’s University Park campus by the right-wing entertainer Alex Stein has been canceled, after running into logistical hurdles.

The Penn State student chapter of Uncensored America originally had planned to bring Stein to campus Monday. The group got $7,300 in student activity fees for the event.

According to the university, the group made a last-minute request to change the date to April 28. But that’s the same day as the large student-run music festival Movin’ On. So, University Police would not be available for another event. Other dates didn’t work either.

University spokeswoman Lisa Powers said in an email that safety at student-sponsored events is part of the planning discussion as well as policy for student organizations.

"It is the consistent practice of Student Affairs to direct student groups hosting these types of events (invited speakers for a broad audience) to initiate a conversation with University Police and Public Safety around staffing and safety," Powers said. "Once a recommendation is made by UPPS, that recommendation becomes the expectation unless a compromise is reached. Student groups, UPPS and the university work together to appropriately staff and resource student-led events."

Uncensored America confirmed the scheduling conflicts and said the event had to be postponed, but “will be back in the fall semester.”

Stein came to Penn State in fall 2022 with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. But the university ended up canceling that appearance at the last minute, pointing to “escalating violence” at protests and counter-protests outside the event.

The prospect of another appearance by Stein had angered some Penn State students and faculty, who called on the university to not have the controversial entertainer on campus.

Penn State has pointed to the importance of free speech and being “viewpoint neutral” when it comes to speakers. Powers said that the university did not cancel the April event, and that the student group can request funding and space for an event in the fall.

