New state-wide curriculum pilot program celebrates those with disabilities

Over the next three years, students of all ages across the state will learn about the political, economic and social contributions of individuals with disabilities.

"The main goal of this entire program is to show that all people have different abilities and disabilities and strengths and weaknesses, and everyone has something positive to lend to society," said Kaley Noone, director of special education for the Dunmore School District. "So instead of having a negative stigma attached to a disability, we want to show that people even with disabilities have great things to offer."

Dunmore is one of the 10 schools that were chosen for the Pennsylvania Department of Education's Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program. Noone said the schools, which include two charter schools, will infuse lessons about individuals with disabilities in all aspects of learning.

The pilot program will run for three years. Over that time, the schools can receive state grants up to $10,000 annually to implement the pilot.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Dunmore held its first event. Elementary center students heard from Mikayla’s Voice. The nonprofit challenges kids to create a kinder, more inclusive world where everyone has a friend.

The Dunmore students learned about Mikayla, a student from the Lehigh Valley. She suffered severe brain damage at birth that left her unable to speak and in a wheelchair. The students asked questions after watching a video about the book Mikayla's third grade classmates wrote for her.

The Wellsboro Area School District is also part of the pilot program.

One of the focuses there is unified sports, said Karen Farrer, special education supervisor for the district. This winter they started a unified bocce ball team. Students with and without disabilities compete together on the team.

Farrer said it's important for students to recognize and understand that disabilities are a natural part of the human condition.

"People with and without disabilities are equals and able to meaningfully contribute to all aspects of life," she said. "What's been exciting for us is to kind of work together as a team ... continuing to develop areas within our learning community, that recognize and include individuals with disabilities and their input and contributions."

Noone said it’s the state’s intention to eventually roll the disability inclusive curriculum out to all districts and schools.

The East Stroudsburg Area School District in Monroe County was also selected for the pilot program. Other districts that are participating are:



California Academy Charter School, Washington County

Greater Johnstown School District, Cambria County

Hampton Township School District, Allegheny County

New Foundations Charter School, Philadelphia County

North Penn School District, Montgomery County

South Park School District, Allegheny County

South Fayette Township School District, Allegheny County

Wellsboro Area School District, Tioga County

