Liberty Air Quality Monitor Documents Morning Of High Air Pollution
Clairton's Liberty monitor recorded a spike in poor air quality early this morning. The monitor went to “Code Orange,” meaning air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Pollution levels increased at 3 a.m. and remained elevated until around 8 a.m., when they fell back down to more moderate levels.
#CodeOrange for the Mon Valley this morning. Unhealthy for sensitive populations. Take care outside. pic.twitter.com/LSsdv2i7N5— Breathe Project (@BreatheProject) August 6, 2021
During periods of poor air quality, young children, elderly people, and those with respiratory problems are encouraged to limit outdoor activities.
According to a forecast from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, air pollution levels at the Liberty monitor are expected to stay in the moderate range for the rest of the day.
The Liberty monitor is about two miles away from U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works, which has long been a major source of air pollution. It has some of the highest recorded fine particulate pollution readings in the region.