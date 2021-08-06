Liberty Air Quality Monitor Documents Morning Of High Air Pollution

Clairton's Liberty monitor recorded a spike in poor air quality early this morning. The monitor went to “Code Orange,” meaning air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Pollution levels increased at 3 a.m. and remained elevated until around 8 a.m., when they fell back down to more moderate levels.

#CodeOrange for the Mon Valley this morning. Unhealthy for sensitive populations. Take care outside. pic.twitter.com/LSsdv2i7N5 — Breathe Project (@BreatheProject) August 6, 2021

During periods of poor air quality, young children, elderly people, and those with respiratory problems are encouraged to limit outdoor activities.

According to a forecast from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, air pollution levels at the Liberty monitor are expected to stay in the moderate range for the rest of the day.