Holiday storm is here: Flights canceled, power outages, roads closed, school interrupted

The National Weather Service reported rapidly dropping temperatures and blizzard-like conditions in the Pittsburgh area Friday morning, warning drivers of rapidly dropping road temperatures.

More than 50 flights had been canceled at Pittsburgh International Airport as of 8:30 a.m. You can check the status of your flight here.

Drivers have been asked to reduce their speeds to no more than 45 mph on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

You can see the plummeting temperatures for #Pittsburgh on this graph at the far right. The temperature has fallen from 40F at 451am to 12F at 705am. #pawx 🥶 pic.twitter.com/ka0FXOTYki — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) December 23, 2022

Duquesne Light was reporting almost 15,000 power outages by 8:30 a.m. PennPower is reporting more than 2,500 power outages in Allegheny County.

Pittsburgh Public Schools closed preemptively because of the storm. Mt. Lebanon School District reported that a power outage could impact remote learning for students today because its data center was forced to work off of a generator.

As WESA previously reported, trash pickups in the city of Pittsburgh scheduled for today will instead be picked up on Monday.

Although the rapid temperature drop today may feel extreme but you should've been around for the storms in 1895, 1907 and, especially, 2014, according to the weather service.

Here are some tips for staying safe.

