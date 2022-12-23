© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Special programming: Kevin Gavin's All-Request Holiday Music Show will air from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
Environment & Energy

Holiday storm is here: Flights canceled, power outages, roads closed, school interrupted

90.5 WESA | By Oliver Morrison
Published December 23, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST
Updated December 23, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST
DSC02448.jpg
Oliver Morrison
/
90.5 WESA
A garbage can blew into a road in Troy Hill as high winds accompanied light snowfall and rapidly dropping temperatures.

The National Weather Service reported rapidly dropping temperatures and blizzard-like conditions in the Pittsburgh area Friday morning, warning drivers of rapidly dropping road temperatures.

More than 50 flights had been canceled at Pittsburgh International Airport as of 8:30 a.m. You can check the status of your flight here.

Drivers have been asked to reduce their speeds to no more than 45 mph on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Duquesne Light was reporting almost 15,000 power outages by 8:30 a.m. PennPower is reporting more than 2,500 power outages in Allegheny County.

Pittsburgh Public Schools closed preemptively because of the storm. Mt. Lebanon School District reported that a power outage could impact remote learning for students today because its data center was forced to work off of a generator.

As WESA previously reported, trash pickups in the city of Pittsburgh scheduled for today will instead be picked up on Monday.

Although the rapid temperature drop today may feel extreme but you should've been around for the storms in 1895, 1907 and, especially, 2014, according to the weather service.

Here are some tips for staying safe.

Tags
Environment & Energy Top Story
Oliver Morrison
Oliver Morrison is a general assignment reporter at WESA. He previously covered education, environment and health for PublicSource in Pittsburgh and, before that, breaking news and weekend features for the Wichita Eagle in Kansas.
See stories by Oliver Morrison
Please support WESA
Listener contributions are WESA’s largest source of income. Your support funds important journalism by WESA and NPR reporters. Please give now — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a difference.
Donate Now

Load More