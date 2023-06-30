© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Unhealthy air quality in Pittsburgh again this morning; expected to improve later today

90.5 WESA | By Doug Shugarts
Published June 30, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT
Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires over downtown Pittsburgh on June 28, 2023.
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires over downtown Pittsburgh on June 28.

The EPA is reporting air pollution reaching "code red" levels again this morning in Pittsburgh and across most of Pennsylvania.

Health advisories remain in effect, and people with respiratory conditions, plus the young and elderly, should avoid outdoor activity.

Air quality is expected to improve later today; the forecast calls for levels of air pollution to dip into the "code orange" range as weather patterns shift across the region.

National Weather Service meteorologist Rich Redmond says winds from the southwest will begin to move the smoke out of the area: "There's still going to be some smoke and haze around but it looks like the amount that we have seen over the last couple days, we won't see that today."

Rain is expected tomorrow and Sunday, and Redmond says the precipitation will help clear out the smoke.

But he added that the region is likely to see similar periods of poor air quality throughout the season: "As long as the fires are going in Canada, and if we get the weather pattern to come back at any point, we can see the smoke really come back, so this is going to be an ongoing problem probably through most of the summer."

Rain is in the forecast for greater Pittsburgh through the start of next week, with thunderstorms likely on Saturday and Sunday.

Learn more about air pollution color codes.

Tags
Environment & Energy Top Story
Doug Shugarts
Doug Shugarts is a 23-year veteran of broadcast news. Doug began his career at WBUR in Boston, where he worked on the nationally-syndicated programs “The Connection” and “Here and Now.” He won awards for best use of sound, coverage of the 2003 war in Iraq, and helped launch the station’s local news program, “Radio Boston.” In 2014 Doug moved across town to GBH and helped reboot morning news programming and launch other broadcast and web projects. Doug studied Composition at Berklee College of Music and Computer Science and Mathematics at the University of California. A resident of Pittsburgh’s Southside, Doug enjoys feasting on arepas and yucca fries at Cilantro and Ajo and meeting his canine neighbors at Big Dog Coffee.
See stories by Doug Shugarts
Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More