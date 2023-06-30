Unhealthy air quality in Pittsburgh again this morning; expected to improve later today

The EPA is reporting air pollution reaching "code red" levels again this morning in Pittsburgh and across most of Pennsylvania.

Health advisories remain in effect, and people with respiratory conditions, plus the young and elderly, should avoid outdoor activity.

Air quality is expected to improve later today; the forecast calls for levels of air pollution to dip into the "code orange" range as weather patterns shift across the region.

National Weather Service meteorologist Rich Redmond says winds from the southwest will begin to move the smoke out of the area: "There's still going to be some smoke and haze around but it looks like the amount that we have seen over the last couple days, we won't see that today."

Rain is expected tomorrow and Sunday, and Redmond says the precipitation will help clear out the smoke.

But he added that the region is likely to see similar periods of poor air quality throughout the season: "As long as the fires are going in Canada, and if we get the weather pattern to come back at any point, we can see the smoke really come back, so this is going to be an ongoing problem probably through most of the summer."

Rain is in the forecast for greater Pittsburgh through the start of next week, with thunderstorms likely on Saturday and Sunday.

Learn more about air pollution color codes.