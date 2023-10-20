6th annual Spay-A-Thon fixes more than 300 Pittsburgh cats to curb overpopulation

The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh’s sixth annual Spay-A-Thon spayed or neutered over 300 cats to help address feline overpopulation in the Pittsburgh area.

The 24-hour event, which took place from Monday to Tuesday at HARP’s East End domestic shelter, involved a collaborative effort between community and Humane Society volunteers.

The weeks leading up to the Spay-A-Thon saw registration of hundreds of stray and homeless cats trapped and collected by Humane Society volunteers. The society hoped to gather 500 cats, but rainy weather had an impact. 341 cats received flea and tick care, vaccinations, and surgeries.

One lost cat was reunited with its owner because of a microchip scan.

Michele Frennier, Director of Marketing for the Humane Society of Pittsburgh, emphasized the crucial role of such initiatives.

"If we didn't have this medical intervention, that same cat population of around 500 would grow to over 33,000 in two years, and then over a million in four years," Frennier said.

Overpopulation negatively impacts wildlife through predation and contributes to the spread of diseases and overcrowding in shelters. Frennier said the program also promotes a healthier community of pets and un-homed animals alike.