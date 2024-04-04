© 2024 90.5 WESA
Heavy flooding hits Pittsburgh region, following 4 inches of rain this week

90.5 WESA | By Doug Shugarts
Published April 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM EDT
The Northshore riverwalk outside PNC Park in Pittsburgh is flooded by the overflowing Allegheny River Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
The Northshore riverwalk outside PNC Park in Pittsburgh is flooded by the overflowing Allegheny River Wednesday, April 3.

Flood waters are disrupting communities in parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, and other counties across the Pittsburgh region this morning.

Just over 4 inches of rain has fallen here in the last three days.

That's the second highest three-day precipitation total on record for the month of April, according to the National Weather Service.

Staff meteorologist Colton Milcarek says communities in the Mon Valley will see moderate flooding as the rivers in the area crest this morning.

"We're going to have some sewers backing up in McKeesport along Market, 12th, and 13th streets, affecting the Riverside Senior Care Center and Kane Hospital," Milcarek says. "We're also gonna have backwater flooding in the Youghiogheny River and McKeesport."

Point State Park, center, at the confluence of the Allegheny, left, Monongahela, right, and Ohio, bottom left, rivers in Downtown Pittsburgh is flooded on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
Point State Park, center, at the confluence of the Allegheny, left, Monongahela, right, and Ohio, bottom left, rivers in Downtown Pittsburgh is flooded on Wednesday, April 3.

Milcarek says similar conditions are expected in Elizabeth and Charleroi, with more severe flooding in Wheeling, West Virginia and other communities downstream on the Ohio River. "What that means is the flooding, at least in Wheeling, reaches the intersection of 39th and McCullough Streets. We're getting into some higher-end impacts, at least down there."

In Pittsbugh, parks and trails along the city's riverfronts are closed until waters return to safe levels. Several homeless encampments along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail were abandoned.

Parking at the Mon Wharf will remain closed indefinitely.

The high water is disrupting traffic on several arteries around the Golden Triangle; you can check your routes here.

More rain is expected today with thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Doug Shugarts
Doug Shugarts is a 23-year veteran of broadcast news. Doug began his career at WBUR in Boston, where he worked on the nationally-syndicated programs “The Connection” and “Here and Now.” He won awards for best use of sound, coverage of the 2003 war in Iraq, and helped launch the station’s local news program, “Radio Boston.” In 2014 Doug moved across town to GBH and helped reboot morning news programming and launch other broadcast and web projects. Doug studied Composition at Berklee College of Music and Computer Science and Mathematics at the University of California. A resident of Pittsburgh’s Southside, Doug enjoys feasting on arepas and yucca fries at Cilantro and Ajo and meeting his canine neighbors at Big Dog Coffee.
