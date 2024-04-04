Heavy flooding hits Pittsburgh region, following 4 inches of rain this week

Flood waters are disrupting communities in parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, and other counties across the Pittsburgh region this morning.

Just over 4 inches of rain has fallen here in the last three days.

That's the second highest three-day precipitation total on record for the month of April, according to the National Weather Service.

Staff meteorologist Colton Milcarek says communities in the Mon Valley will see moderate flooding as the rivers in the area crest this morning.

"We're going to have some sewers backing up in McKeesport along Market, 12th, and 13th streets, affecting the Riverside Senior Care Center and Kane Hospital," Milcarek says. "We're also gonna have backwater flooding in the Youghiogheny River and McKeesport."

Gene J. Puskar / AP Point State Park, center, at the confluence of the Allegheny, left, Monongahela, right, and Ohio, bottom left, rivers in Downtown Pittsburgh is flooded on Wednesday, April 3.

Milcarek says similar conditions are expected in Elizabeth and Charleroi, with more severe flooding in Wheeling, West Virginia and other communities downstream on the Ohio River. "What that means is the flooding, at least in Wheeling, reaches the intersection of 39th and McCullough Streets. We're getting into some higher-end impacts, at least down there."

In Pittsbugh, parks and trails along the city's riverfronts are closed until waters return to safe levels. Several homeless encampments along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail were abandoned.

Parking at the Mon Wharf will remain closed indefinitely.

The high water is disrupting traffic on several arteries around the Golden Triangle; you can check your routes here.

More rain is expected today with thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.