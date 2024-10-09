Pa. voters split on fracking but show widespread support for stronger regulations

Pennsylvania voters continue to be split over fracking. A poll out this week, which surveyed 700 likely voters in September, shows 58% support a ban on fracking while 42% oppose it.

In general, about half of those surveyed support fracking, while 30% oppose, with 19% unsure.

The survey, conducted by the left-leaning Ohio River Valley Institute, aligns with previous surveys that show the state’s residents have mixed views on fracking, a practice that extracts oil and gas from deeply buried shale deposits.

In 2022, a survey by Muhlenberg College also showed divided opinions on fracking, with 48% of those polled supporting it and 44% opposed.

And while the ORVI poll shows voters think fracking provides economic benefits, there is also widespread concern about impacts and support for greater regulation of the industry.

When voters were asked about support for specific environmental protections, 90% supported expanding setbacks from schools and hospitals, while 92% wanted increased air monitoring at fracking sites and 94% wanted greater disclosure of fracking chemicals.

“[Residents] are forced to do a calculus,” said Sean O’Leary, a senior researcher at the institute. “There are some bad things going on. But we believe that it’s important for jobs. And so how do we deal with that? And the answer is that they will, on the one hand, acknowledge that they think fracking is an economic contributor, while at the same time still being unhappy about the damage that it’s doing in their communities.”

O’Leary said the poll shows voters in both parties overwhelmingly back environmental protections.

“Support for taking mitigating measures like regulation and enforcement is strong among all populations that we surveyed,” O’Leary said, “from Democrats and environmentalists on the left to hardcore Republicans on the right.”

O’Leary said the perception of economic benefits is overblown and points to his research at the ORVI that shows otherwise.

“First of all, the natural gas industry is among the major economic sectors in the U.S. economy,” he said. “It is the least jobs intensive, only about $0.08 out of every dollar that the industry earns or that’s invested in the industry goes to support labor jobs. And so there aren’t very many jobs to begin with.”

Pennsylvania currently has about 17,000 direct jobs in the industry, although an industry report has put that number at 123,000.

And while “banning fracking” has surfaced as an issue in the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, only an act of Congress could put a federal ban on fracking. Both presidential candidates say they support fracking. States like New York have banned fracking, but there’s no plans to do so in Pennsylvania, where it has bipartisan support.

Similarly, both major candidates for Senate — incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and his Republican challenger, Dave McCormick — support fracking in the state.

