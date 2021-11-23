Farmers Wanted

The challenge of cultivating a new generation of agricultural workers in Pennsylvania
The agriculture sector faces a serious labor shortage. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture predicts
that 75,000 agriculture and food positions in the state will go unfilled by 2027 – a substantial share considering that today these fields employ an estimated 280,500 people.
The labor shortfall reflects larger economic forces that keep young people and outsiders from becoming farmers. And now, as the farming population continues to age, more land will change hands, and with it, the power to shape the state’s physical and social landscape.