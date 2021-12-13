© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science & Tech

Pennsylvania's acting health secretary to step down

By Associated Press
Published December 13, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST
alison beam.jpeg
Commonwealth Media Services
/
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam will step down at the end of 2021.

Pennsylvania's acting health secretary will resign her post and depart the Wolf administration at the end of December, the governor's office announced Monday.

Alison Beam had served in an acting role since January, when Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tapped her to replace Dr. Rachel Levine, who left for the Biden administration.

Beam, who had previously served as Wolf's deputy chief of staff, guided the state's COVID-19 pandemic response over the past year. She oversaw vaccine distribution and imposed a mask mandate for schools that was struck down by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court last week.

Keara Klinepeter, the Health Department's executive deputy secretary, will take over as acting secretary, Wolf said.

The administration did not give a reason for Beam's resignation. Wolf is heading into the last year of his governorship.

Tags

Health, Science & TechTop Story
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Load More