CDC director champions kids' mental health, celebrates collaboration in Pittsburgh visit

As Pittsburgh parents wrap up their back-to-school shopping, the Centers for Disease Control is urging families to add vaccinations to their list of preparations. The federal agency’s director, Dr. Mandy Cohen, visited a South Hills YMCA Thursday as part of a national tour to promote routine vaccinations and mental health programs for students.

Cohen said she wanted to remind families about the importance of health as kids head back to school, “because our kids can't be in school thriving unless they bring a healthy body there.”

As Pittsburgh Public Schools welcomes students back to class next week, Cohen advised parents to schedule annual flu and COVID-19 vaccine shots for the entire family as soon as possible.

“We know later this fall and winter, we're going to see more cases of both of those viruses,” she said.

Shortly after Cohen’s visit to the Spencer Family YMCA in Bethel Park, the Food and Drug Administration announced its approval of updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. The approval comes sooner than last year’s rollout, and during a nationwide uptick in cases . Millions of doses of the new vaccines could be shipped out and made available “within days,” according to the Associated Press .

Vaccines can protect against severe infection as well as reduce the risk of Long COVID, a chronic condition that can occur after a COVID-19 infection lasting months or in some cases years.

Cohen toured the Spencer Family YMCA with staff members to learn more about how the facility collaborates with Bethel Park High School to offer students a place for physical activity and after-school support.

“I love that this YMCA is on the campus of the high school here,” Cohen noted. “What a great partnership between the education sector and a community organization.”

Cohen also praised the YMCA’s “Y on the Fly” vans, which bring pop-up summer camp activities to neighborhoods during the summer months. The mobile playgrounds serve more than 2,000 children each summer in so-called “play deserts” where opportunities for physical activity are limited. The vans are equipped with sports equipment, games and a music system for kids to enjoy. Each visit incorporates 60 minutes of physical activity and a snack.

Luke Kochka, program director at the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh, took Cohen through a drill of exercises Thursday including running a workout ladder and skipping over small steel agility hurdles. He said the physical activity portion of the mini camp is about “getting the kids active and having some fun.”

The van program is aimed at increasing access to services for underserved areas where time and money could factor into fewer opportunities for physical activity, something Cohen praised.

“It's great that they're not just sticking with their traditional brick and mortar building here at the Y, but they're taking it to where communities may have less access,” she said.

Another major focus of Cohen’s visit to Pittsburgh was youth mental health, an issue she said has been growing since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic when social isolation was the norm. She noted the classroom could be a valuable arena for kids to learn how to socialize and connect with other kids.

“That in-person connection is so important,” she said. “We are working as hard as we can to keep our kiddos healthy and in school and thriving because we know it's not just about academic learning. It is about [that] relationship building.”

Real-life connections also mean less screen time and social media, two drivers of poor mental health outcomes, according to Cohen. “Get away from those screens, move your body, make some great friends,” she said. “These are all those evidence-based strategies that we know can help.”

Returning to school also encourages kids to get back into a routine, something that can be lost during summer vacation. Cohen said parents and kids can benefit from a routine that regulates rest and mealtimes, which can improve circadian rhythm, mental health and energy.

Cohen said parents can help set solid routines by “making sure we're going to bed at the right time, that we're getting healthy food to eat every day, and again, making sure we're moving our bodies and getting exercise.”

Members of the YMCA junior board talked with Cohen about a new teen suicide prevention group they started after witnessing mental health challenges among their peers. Bethel Park High School students are working to increase awareness about suicide prevention resources.

“We know our children are experiencing more challenges with mental health these days,” Cohen said, applauding the students for stepping up to help their peers who may be struggling with depression, anxiety or suicidal thoughts. Cohen noted that peer support has been proven to be effective.

“Evidence shows that it's not just the message, it's the messenger,” she said.