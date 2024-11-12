Pennie open enrollment: Pennsylvanians have until Jan. 15 to secure health care insurance

Pennsylvanians have until Jan. 15 to sign up for health care coverage offered through Pennie, the state-based insurance exchange. The open enrollment period is one of the only times people can shop for new plans or make changes for 2025.

More than 435,000 customers enrolled for health insurance on the state marketplace in 2024, a 17% increase compared to 2023. That increase was part of a historic 21.3 million people who selected Affordable Care Act insurance plans nationwide last year .

Pennie is available for anyone who does not get health coverage from their employer or through a government program like Medicaid or Medicare.

Open enrollment began earlier this month. In Pennsylvania, people who enroll by Dec. 15 will be covered starting Jan. 1 while those who enroll by the Jan. 15 deadline will be covered starting Feb. 1.

“Open enrollment is such an important time — if you wait to get sick or injured, it will be too late to enroll in a health plan,” Pennie Executive Director Devon Trolley said in a release . “We want all Pennsylvanians to have the protection afforded by high-quality health coverage and Pennie is here to help you find it.”

Health insurance costs continue to climb nationwide, and premiums are expected to increase in 2025. Pennie plans will see a statewide average premium increase of 6%, which is 1% lower than what insurers initially proposed . But state officials note that 90% of Pennie customers qualify for tax credits that could reduce their premium costs based on household income.

For the first time this year, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients — children of undocumented immigrants whose parents brought them to the U.S. without paperwork — are eligible to enroll, and in some cases qualify for subsidies for ACA coverage.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimate that the new rule imposed by the Biden administration could lead to 100,000 previously uninsured DACA recipients enrolling in health coverage.

All health plans available through Pennsylvania’s Pennie program provide access to a range of medical services including hospitalization, prescription drugs, maternity care and mental health services.

Pennsylvanians looking for health coverage through Pennie can visit the Pennie website or call Pennie customer service at 844-844-8040. Pennie’s Customer Service Center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during open enrollment.

“Pennsylvanians today have more choices in the Marketplace across the Commonwealth, so we encourage consumers to research and compare plans to find coverage that best fits their needs and provides robust benefits for themselves and their families,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys.