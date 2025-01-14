Pennsylvania has a radon problem. Pittsburgh-area residents can get a free test kit

State and local health officials are raising awareness about Pennsylvania’s radon problem this month. Higher levels of the naturally occurring, radioactive gas escape from the ground across the commonwealth: Forty percent of Pennsylvania homes are estimated to have radon levels above the federal guideline of 4 picocuries per liter (pCi/L).

The Allegheny County Health Department announced Monday it will give away 900 free radon testing kits to residents as part of a national radon action campaign. As the Health Department does not regulate indoor radon levels, the tests are for informational purposes only.

Test kits can be picked up on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Housing and Community Environment office along Sassafras Way in Polish Hill. Kits are limited to one per household while supplies last. Interested residents can call ahead at 412-350-4046.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection offered a similar, limited supply of free radon test kits earlier this month. Residents can also test for radon by purchasing a kit from a hardware store, which typically costs between $20 and $30, according to the DEP.

“The Department of Environmental Protection remains committed to working with home builders, school districts, realtors and other Pennsylvania departments to address radon issues and keeping all Pennsylvanians safe,” said Jessica Shirley, the interim acting Secretary of the state’s Department of Environmental Protection.

Radon comes from the natural decay of uranium and radium found in soil, rocks and water. It enters homes and other buildings through cracks in the foundation as well as through sump pumps and well water. Though some areas have higher concentrations than others, radon has been detected at levels above the EPA standard in all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

Indoor radon levels are typically highest during the winter months because the frozen soil creates a snowy barrier that traps the gas from escaping into the outside air. That is exacerbated by sealed windows reducing ventilation and a chimney-like pressure phenomenon that draws cool air from the ground into the home more frequently as the warm indoor air rises and escapes.

As it’s colorless, odorless and flavorless, radon is impossible to detect without a testing kit. As radon decays, it releases radioactive particles that attach themselves to dust particles in the air. When inhaled, those particles can get trapped deep within the lungs, releasing small bursts of radiation that can damage lung tissue.

While there are no immediate symptoms of radon exposure, it’s the second leading cause of lung cancer deaths in the United States behind smoking. Federal data show it’s the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, radon is responsible for about 21,000 lung cancer deaths in the U.S. each year.

“Radon levels appear at dangerous levels in too many homes,” said Kevin Stewart, director of environmental health for the American Lung Association. “Too few proactively work to protect their homes and families from the potentially devastating effects of exposure.”

Completed radon test kits are sent to a Pennsylvania-certified lab where samples are analyzed, and the results are sent to the home or building owner. The state’s radon hotline is available for all residents and can assist with test interpretation and advice about what mitigation steps might be necessary. If test results come back above the EPA’s threshold, officials advise confirming those results with a second round of testing.

Permanent radon mitigation systems typically cost between $800 and $1,200 and require minimal maintenance, according to the DEP. A list of state-certified radon contractors, labs, and testers is available on DEP’s website.