4 Images
How to kill spotted lanternflies
Expert advice from entomologists.
Look at this spotted lanternfly about to devour our forest. Jerk. (Emma Lee)
These are little lanternflies.
The black spotted lanternfly nymphs are an early stage. They will turn red later. Now is the time to trap them as they head up trees to feed. (Stephen Ausmus)
A zoomed in spotted lanternfly, he wants to kill trees. (PA Dept. of Agriculture)
Hungry for grapes.
An adult spotted lanternfly searches for tasty grapevines at Vynecrest Vineyards and Winery, near Allentown, Pa. (Dan Charles)
1/4