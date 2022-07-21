Pittsburgh launches initiative to bring more diversity to city boards

Pittsburgh officials are working to increase diversity on city boards and commissions. A new volunteer initiative called EngagePGH could help increase access to the application process.

As part of the project, Pittsburgh residents interested in serving on a local board or commission can fill out a form detailing their skills, background and interests.

In a statement, city officials said the open application process is meant to ensure that “Black, Indigenous, Latino/Hispanic, Asian, people of color, women, LGBTQIA+, immigrants, individuals with a disability, and individuals from across city neighborhoods have equal opportunities to serve the City of Pittsburgh.”

Gainey said it was “past time” that leaders in city government reflect the city’s diversity.

“City government must serve all of our residents equitably and to accomplish this goal we must include voices representative of our entire city,” Gainey said. “Our boards and commissions tackle some of our most pressing issues, but it is past time our leaders in these spaces reflect our city’s diversity. This initiative is another step forward in our efforts to create a more welcoming and equitable Pittsburgh. I encourage all interested Pittsburgh residents to apply and help us ensure that every voice is brought to the table.”