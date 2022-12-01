Pittsburgh groups awarded Stop the Violence grant money

More than 30 local community organizations received nearly $1 million in Stop the Violence grant money, city officials announced this week .

The city solicited applications for the grant program this past summer. The funds are meant to be used to help and support people who exhibit risk factors for violent behavior and encourage them to lead healthy lives. The program is administered by the city and the POISE Foundation .

"These grants are valuable for the City of Pittsburgh because this is the first time in our governmental history that the Mayor’s office and City Council have provided this opportunity to include our community partners to help stop violence," David Jones, the city’s assistant public safety director for community affairs, said.

"At the end of the day, I hope that we help them to build capacity, to help them to be better partners, to increase collaboration, to help our youth become great citizens, to provide assistance to anyone at risk who needs help and to reduce violence in our City."

The Stop the Violence program is one prong of the Pittsburgh Plan for Peace — Mayor Ed Gainey’s approach to ending violence in Pittsburgh.

The awardees were selected from a pool of more than 100 applicants and represent neighborhoods all over the city. The organizations will receive anywhere from $10,000 to $105,250 in grant money.

"Pittsburgh is blessed to have so many dedicated people and outstanding organizations that are serving our people," ﻿Jay Gilmer, the city's Stop the Violence Coordinator, said. "If you need help, these organizations are there to help."

Recipients include:

