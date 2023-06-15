Where to celebrate Juneteenth in the Pittsburgh region

Juneteenth marks the day when the last enslaved Black people in the U.S. learned they had been emancipated in 1865. It became a state holiday in 2019, and a city and federal holiday in 2021.

WESA has curated a list of events happening this weekend and on Monday, the official Juneteenth holiday.

Trade Institute of Pittsburgh:

From 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at 7800 Susquehanna street, the Trade Institute of Pittsburgh is celebrating Juneteenth with guest speaker Mayor Ed Gainey. This afternoon will be filled with free activities, dance performances, food, live music, and more.

Center of Life:

On Friday June 16 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., the Center of Life will be hosting their Juneteenth Celebration. At the event will be a free outdoor concert, kids games and a food truck. Guests are recommended to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Mt Lebanon:

On Friday, June 16 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Mt Lebanon Main Park is hosting their Juneteenth Jubilee. During the event, citizens can enjoy food, balloon artistry, games and face painting.

Westmoreland County celebrates Juneteenth:

Community members in Jeannette, Greensburg and Arnold will celebrate the holiday through June 24. There will be recognition of local leaders, food, and other entertainment. A full lineup can be found here.

Swissvale’s Juneteenth Celebration:

On Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m., Swissvale will hold its second Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Les Getz Memorial Park. Citizens can expect live musical artists, silent auctions, free haircuts, raffles and more.

Sewickley Community Center:

On Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m. through 5 p.m., the Sewickley Community Center is hosting a Juneteenth festival. During the festival, citizens can dip in the pool for $3 and listen to live music from the Bryon Nash Trio, Triumph Church Choir, Livefromthecity and DJ David Wicks. There will also be a panel discussion featuring Pastor Victor Grigsby starting at 11 a.m. on the Importance of Community.

University of Pittsburgh:

On Saturday June 17 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., the University of Pittsburgh will be hosting their Juneteenth Block Party at Fineview Park Shelter. The event will have food trucks, music, Kona Ice, games and a caricature artist.

African Heritage Room Committee - Juneteenth Poetry Celebration - Cathedral of Learning:

Celebrate Juneteenth with poetry readings from Sheila Carter-Jones, KL Brewer and Dessie Bey (just to name a few). Musicians, playwrights and authors will also be sharing their art in the African Heritage Room at the Cathedral of Learning on Saturday, June 17 from 1-3 p.m.

Juneteenth celebration in Aliquippa:

Head over to Beaver County for music and food in Aliquippa’s Lefty Cepull Park. This is the third year for the city’s celebration, and organizers say there will be a petting zoo, dunk tank and entertainment for all. The free event takes place from 2-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

Community day at Pittsburgh Glass Center:

On Sunday, June 18, Pittsburgh Glass Center will be holding their Juneteenth Community Day from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The free event consists of demonstrations and artist lectures discussing Juneteenth.

B Marshall Productions Stop the Violence PGH:

The 2023 Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Homecoming Celebration starts on June 16 through June 19 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily at Point State Park and Downtown. Their annual Grant Jubilee Parade will occur on June 17, 2023 and starts at 10 a.m. Citizens can expect performances each night from artists like Ke Ke Wyatt, Erica Campbell, and more.

Carnegie Library of Homestead:

On Monday, June 19 starting at 4 p.m., the Carnegie Library of Homestead is hosting their Juneteenth celebration with Miss Deb. Children ages 6-12 will learn about Juneteenth with a story and activities.