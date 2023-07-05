Stop the Violence commemorates a decade of community empowerment

Pittsburgh-based organization Stop the Violence is celebrating 10 years since its creation in 2013. The organization has been on a mission to amplify Black voices and engage with Black-owned small businesses.

According to founder William Marshall, Stop the Violence was formed after community members noticed an increase in violence around the Pittsburgh region.

“We have seen what happened at Sandy Hook with the children being killed, but we also were concerned about killings in our own community, amongst our own people, Black people and teenage killings,” Marshall said. “We wanted to try to find a way to do something to actually try to curb violence.”

Stop the Violence hosts a multitude of events throughout the year to support the Pittsburgh community. Some of the most prominent events include the annual Black History Month summit in February, Juneteenth celebrations in June and A Soulful Taste of the Burgh in September.

According to an impact survey conducted by VisitPITTSBURGH, Stop the Violence generated $4.4 million back to the community in 2022 through the events and festivals the organization hosted.

Marshall added that these events help to educate Black youth on their culture and community.

“Our focus is on impressing and trying to change the minds of the youth because we know that everything starts with young people,” Marshall said. “If we can steer them in the right direction, we can see the difference in their lives with the events.”