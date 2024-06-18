How to celebrate Juneteenth in Pittsburgh this year

Pittsburgh hosted its largest and longest-running celebration of Juneteenth Freedom Day over the past weekend — featuring popular Black artists like Keke Wyatt and Kelly Price — but the Juneteenth festivities aren’t over. If you missed the performances last weekend, or just want to continue celebrating, check out these events coming up around Pittsburgh.

Juneteenth at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center

The cultural center is celebrating Juneteenth all day June 18. From 2 - 6 p.m., you can enjoy a free guided tour of their “August Wilson: The Writer’s Landscape” exhibit, which highlights the life and works of the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright.

After the free tour, stick around for an intimate concert with Howie Alexander, a piano instructor at the Afro-American Music Institute who has previously performed with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. General admission starts at $20 and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

Celebrate Juneteenth at the Library

Carnegie Free Library of McKeesport is hosting a free event on June 18 with games, prizes, face painting and food. The event will feature music by drummer William Gandt and runs from noon to 3 p.m.

Juneteenth at Woodville

Woodville in Collier Township is hosting an educational event focused on the local African American population through the early 1800s. Join Woodville’s resident expert on 18th century history Rob Windhorst for his presentation of “The Enslaved Community at Bower Hill and Woodville: 1775-1803” on June 19 at 6 p.m.

The event is free to the public, though reservations are required due to limited space.

Day of Service in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

Interested in giving back to your community for the holiday? The University of Pittsburgh is hosting a Juneteenth day of service where volunteers will clean litter and pull weeds around the Hill District during the morning of June 21.

After their hard work, volunteers can stay for a lunch-and-learn event about the importance of community service at the William Pitt Union.

Carnegie Celebrates Juneteenth

Stroll on over to the Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall in Carnegie for free food, games and face painting on Saturday, June 22, at 2 p.m. The day’s activities feature a dance performance by Dance INK, artwork presented by Carlynton school district’s Black Student Union and talks from Pitt history professor Alaina Roberts and the Second Baptist Church.

This is a free event, but online reservations are appreciated.

Juneteenth Paint & Sip

Imbibe non-alcoholic sangria and create a painting with the instruction of artist Marlon Gist at the Sewickley Community Center. This relaxing and artistic celebration of Juneteenth is $30 per person, which includes drinks and art supplies.

Juneteenth Paint & Sip is on Saturday, June 22. Space is limited, so register early.

Juneteenth Sharpsburg

The borough of Sharpsburg is hosting a local Juneteenth celebration on June 22 with music, games, food and vendors. The event will take place on Saturday afternoon from 4 to 8 p.m. in Kennedy Park.

Stop the Violence Juneteenth Kickball Tournament

Get outside and get active on Saturday morning with McKeesport’s third annual Stop the Violence kickball game in honor of Juneteenth. The game starts at 11 a.m. June 22, and be sure to register beforehand.

Swissvale Juneteenth Celebration

Swissvale was one of Allegheny County’s first boroughs to officially recognize the Juneteenth holiday, and their annual Juneteenth celebration is at the Les Getz Memorial Park this year. Enjoy live music, face painting, vendors, raffles and a silent auction on Sunday, June 23.

The fun lasts all day, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and this year, organizers are compiling a commemorative book to highlight and celebrate the borough’s African American community.

Juneteenth FusionFest

“Help! I missed the concerts last weekend! What am I gonna do?”

Fear not. FusionFest is coming to Pittsburgh on June 29, featuring many local artists and performers. The event doesn’t stop at music, offering African cuisine, book signings, Black fashion shows, art exhibitions and activities for young children.

The festival will run from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. inside and outside of the Greenwood Plan Building on Smithfield Street. Celebrate Juneteenth all over again at the end of the month with the city of Pittsburgh’s newest event.